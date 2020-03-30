Celebrity couples Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announces their contribution to PM-CARES Fund

Celebrity couples Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has announced their contribution to PM-CARES Fund. The couple has jointly donated Rs 3 crore.

“Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”, wrote Anushka on her social media handle.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”, tweeted Kohli.

Anushka and Virat had earlier shared a video message for their fans, urging them to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.