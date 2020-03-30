Coronavirus : BJP MP Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 1 crore and his one month’s salary to to PM-CARES fund

Former Indian cricketer and current Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, has joined the bandwagon of sports personalities who are donating funds towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gambhir said that he has released Rs 1 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to fight COVID-19 besides donating his one month’s salary to the Central Relief Fund.

“It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month’s salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand!!,” he wrote.

