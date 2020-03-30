Coronavirus Lockdown : “Give Free Services” , Priyanka Gandhi writes letter to all telecom companies

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to mobile phone service providers to give free incoming and outgoing calls to the poor for a month in this time of distress.

In separate letters written to heads of Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel and BSNL — Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Mittal and Pravin Kumar Purwar, Priyanka said: “Lakhs of migrant workers are stranded on the way, grappling with hunger and disease. Most of them have run out of call time and can’t recharge their phones for want of money.”

“If you give free service to these people for at least a month, they will be able to talk to their families. This will lower the levels of their anxiety and insecurity.

“By giving this favour on humanitarian grounds, you can make a constructive intervention in this difficult time of corona scare,” she added.