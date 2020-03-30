Coronavirus : Virat-Anushka donates a huge amount to PM-CARES fund

Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have pledged donations for the PM-CARES initiative and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Virat tweeted: “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”

However, they didn’t disclose the amount.