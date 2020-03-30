Covid-19: Abu Dhabi suspends this service

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the temporary suspension of all public transport services from and to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The intercity bus services between Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as the bus services between Al Ain and Al Ain International Airport will also be suspended. All free public transport services at Khalifa city and Mussafah will be also suspended.

The new move comes as part of precautionary measures being taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the health and safety of the public transport users .