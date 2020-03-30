DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19: Celebrities makes generous contribution to PM-Cares Fund

Mar 30, 2020, 07:46 pm IST
India is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with all its strength. A nationwide lockdown of 21 days was declared by the Prime Minister to fight the spreading of deadly coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister has also urged all to donate to the PM’s fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a dedicated fund named ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)’ to fight disasters like this.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and cricket fraternity made a generous donation to fight the Wuhan coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar, pledged a ?25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. Prabhas is donating 4 crores for the fight against Covid-19. He will be giving Rs 3 crore to the central govt and Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana govt.

Many others like Kartik Aaryan, kapil Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and many more has come contributing to  this fund.

