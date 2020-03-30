Covid-19: Celebrities makes generous contribution to PM-Cares Fund

India is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with all its strength. A nationwide lockdown of 21 days was declared by the Prime Minister to fight the spreading of deadly coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister has also urged all to donate to the PM’s fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a dedicated fund named ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)’ to fight disasters like this.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and cricket fraternity made a generous donation to fight the Wuhan coronavirus.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ?? https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar, pledged a ?25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. Prabhas is donating 4 crores for the fight against Covid-19. He will be giving Rs 3 crore to the central govt and Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana govt.

Many others like Kartik Aaryan, kapil Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and many more has come contributing to this fund.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments…

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi ? ?? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers… 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times ?? #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 28, 2020