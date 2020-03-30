Covid-19: Sharjah announces permit scheme for residents

As the National Sterilisation Program has been extended in UAE, the Sharjah government has issued an important announcement for residents.

The emirate has announced a special online permit system for residents who want to step out of their home. Thus Sharjah has become third emirate after Dubai and Abu Dhabi to launch this.

Those who need to step out of their home or drive around for essential purposes, have to apply for a leave permit. The move or leave permit can be obtained on the Sharjah Police website. Residents need to register their information on www.shjpolice.gov.ae – and explain the essential reason(s) for stepping out, otherwise violators will be penalized.

The nationwide disinfection operation is from 8 pm – 6 am daily and it will last up to April 5.