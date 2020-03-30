Covid-19: WhatsApp set a time limit on this feature in India

The popular social media messaging app WhatsApp has set a time limit to status videos in India. The Facebook owned WhatsApp has reduced the Status video limit from 30 seconds to 15 seconds in India. The decision was taken as to cut strain on Internet networks during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

This was revealed by WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo revealed through their Twitter handle that WhatsApp has put a bar on time limit for videos posted under the ‘Status’ section.

“You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed. This is happening in India and it’s probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures,” WABetaInfo tweeted .

India has over 400 million WhatsApp users.