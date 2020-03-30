Dubai announces free parking for two weeks

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking for vehicles for two weeks. RTA announced that paid and multi-storey parking in Dubai will be free of charge for two weeks from Tuesday, 31 March up to Monday 13 April 2020.

The decision was taken in lines with the preventive measures against Covid-19 taken by government and the national disinfection programme of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

It also supports the government’s remote work initiative and its directives to citizens and residents to stay home.