Fines ranging from 1000 to 50,000 Dirhams: Know the fines for Covid-19 violations in this Gulf country:

The UAE Attorney General, Dr. Hamad Saif had issued a comprehensive resolution as part of preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The fines for violations of these regulations are in effect from March 26, 2020.

The order has a list of 15 offenses including Dh1,000 fine for failing to wear medical masks in indoor places by those suffering from chronic diseases, and people showing cold and flu symptoms or failing to maintain social distancing. The fines will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Offenders will thereafter be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution Department at the Federal Public Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time.

– AED1,000 fine for a motorist who exceeds the number of passengers in their car (more than three persons per car).

– AED3,000 fine for violating the executive regulations of the Law on Communicable Diseases when burying or transporting a dead body infected with a communicable disease.

– AED10,000 fine for failing to take precautionary measures for the crew of shelter ships.

– AED3,000 fine for refusing an order to dispose of any stuff, clothes, luggage or others proved to be contaminated or might be contaminated by any pathogen if they can’t be disinfected by established procedures.

– AED3,000 fine for failing to take proper health measures regarding the regulation of markets, roads, and other public places exempted from temporal closure.

– AED2,000 fine for violating precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention by passengers coming to the UAE from countries infected by a communicable disease.

– AED10,000 fine for whoever invites or organizes gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms. Participants will also be slapped a fine of AED5,000.

– AED1,000 fine for unnecessarily visiting health facilities.

– AED5,000 fine for refusing to subject to a medical test upon request.

– AED2,000 fine for any person leaving their home for unnecessary reasons except for performing vital jobs or buying essential necessities.

– AED50,000 fine and administrative closure for failing to temporarily suspend an establishment. AED500 fine will be issued for a customer.

– AED50,000 fine and administrative closure for violating the closure instructions of educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, sports clubs, malls, outdoor markets, parks, cafés, shopping centers and restaurants and others or for receiving customers. A visitor to such establishments will be slapped with a fine of AED 500.

– AED3,000 fine for individuals violating the curfew set out during the National Disinfection Programme by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior. The fine excludes individuals who sought to obtain essential supplies, such as food and medicine, and individuals working within previously designated vital sectors.

– AED5,000 fine for the executive in charge of managing a company or a facility that violates the sterilization measures of public or private means of transportation.

– AED50,000 fine for non-compliance with home quarantine instructions as per the home quarantine manuals, and quarantine at private facilities determined by competent authorities and refusing to take the test again as per health protocols or implementing these measures.