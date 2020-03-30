Fuel prices for April announced

The Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has announced the fuel prices for the month of April in the country. As per the new price list the fuel prices were dropped in UAE.

The Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh1.91 per litre, and Special 95 at Dh1.80. diesel will cost Dh2.06 per litre in UAE.

The fuel prices for 2020 have been on lower end this quarter, the Super 98 petrol was Dh2.24 per litre in February 2020, and dropped to Dh2.16 per litre in March 2020.

Similarly, Special 95 was also down from Dh2.12 in from February 2020 to Dh2.04 per litre in March 2020.

The cost of diesel has also been on lower side from Dh2.40 per litre in February 2020 to Dh2.25 per litre in March.