“Govt should open liquor stores during corona lockdown”,says popular Bollywood actor

In a Twitter post, Veteran Bollywood actor said liquor is a major source of revenue for the government and is already being sold illegally everywhere in the country. Rishi Kapoor on Saturday said the state and central governments should let the licensed liquor shops operate in the evening during the 21-day lockdown period.

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops, doctors, civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai (It is already being sold in black) (sic),” Kapoor wrote.

“State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is everyone is drinking so legalise it no hypocrisy. My thoughts,” he said in another post.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli agreed with Kapoor and said, “Or open in the mornings. 9am-2pm. The revenue is imp for the states & employees (sic).”

However, Kapoor’s comment didn’t go down well with social media users.