Happy news for BSNL prepaid customers: BSNL announces important decision

The public sector telecom provider in India,Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced that prepaid sims of BSNL will not be discontinued till 20th April. BSNL will also provide an incentive of Rs 10 to the users. This was announced to help people communicate with their family members during the COVID-19 lockdown.

These decisions were announced by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He annouced this during a video conference meeting with the Chief Postmaster General and Chief General Manager of BSNL of all the States and Union Territories.

Earlier on Sinday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure people have uninterrupted phone and internet services during the lockdown period.