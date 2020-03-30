IPL 2020 :Hazy BCCI scrambles to fix a date

The Board of Cricket Council India is unsure if it could be able to conduct the already postponed IPL 2020 this year. With the virus still continuing strong and progressions indicate its tougher grip in the coming days, a confused BCCI is in a series of meetings to fix a conclusive date for the IPL 2020.

As the T-20 World cup is scheduled from October 18 till November 15 an overlap of events will be avoided both by BCCI and ICC. But reports suggesting the strict Visa regulations in Australia will impede the 2020 World cup and a possible postponement is also considered in BCCI discussions.

If the T-20 world cup is postponed BCCI is strongly considering conducting IPL matches on the OCT-NOV period.