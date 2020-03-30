Is Telangana going to be free from the virus? Know what the CM said

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said the state may become coronavirus-free by April 7 if no fresh cases are reported.

Speaking at a press conference, the chief minister said the 25,935 people who have been quarantined and placed under surveillance would be completing their 14-day quarantine period by April 7. “After April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period,” he said.

Telangana has reported 70 cases and one death. “The total number of cases is now 70. We have 11 persons who are being treated in Gandhi Hospital and they have tested negative after final checks. They will be discharged on Monday,” the Chief Minister said.