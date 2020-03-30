Kerala Company develops App to trace Covid route map

In epidemiology, tracing the route map of the virus is of utmost importance to stop virus from verging on to higher stages of spread progression. In fact, the biggest challenge of the Covid crisis management team is to get the intricate details of travels and personal first point contacts of a suspected Covid candidate.

A Kerala based company Faithon technologies had developed an app ‘TRACE C’ to assist the authorities in tracing the detailed route map. Faithon Technologies at Ernakulam uses Geo-mapping technology to fetch route map details of the Covid candidate. The Health ministry can fetch the details of all people coming near to the Covid candidate with an accuracy of up to 4 meters.

Health ministry will get the details about the route map of the patient if the link sent by the patient is clicked. The patients themselves can forward the link to the health department. This also ensures the privacy of the traced person. Ernakulam District collector S Suhas launched the application on Sunday.