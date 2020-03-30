More details about the IS militant from Kerala who carried out terror attack in Gurudwara revealed.

Shocking details about the IS terrorist who organized the terror attack in a Gurudwara in Kabul in which 28 Sikhs lost their lives were revealed.

As per national Investigation Agency (NIA), the militant Muhammad Muhsin is an engineering student from Thrikkarippur in Kerala’s Kasargod district. Muhsin was studying engineering in Thrissur when he went missing in 2017, when he was 21. He informed his family that he was going to Bengaluru.

Police after investigation found out that found out that he had boarded a flight to Dubai. Later Intelligence Bureau (IB) confirmed that he had joined IS. Muhsin had reached Khorasan from Dubai. He had undergone arms training before going to Afghanistan.

On 25 March, a group of Islamic State militants attacked a Gurudwara — Har Rai Sahib — in Kabul killing 28 Sikhs.