New dates announced for Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee had announced the new date for the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, 2021, after the International Olympic Committee announced last week that the games would be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. So officially the 2020 Olympics will be deferred to 2021.

The Olympic flame will be kept safe in Japan until the rescheduled date. As per custom, the flame from Athens is traversed across the globe to finally light the Olympic torch in the host country.