UAE passes new law to ensure its stock of food supplies

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a law organizing strategic stocks of food commodities in emergencies, the state news agency WAM said on Monday, amidst rising global fears for food supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE depends on imports for 80-90 percent of its food. The new law approved by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan applies to traders and suppliers and spells out the role of the economy ministry in the process. The ministry will suggest plans and policies for the strategic stock maintenance in coordination with relevant bodies and putting them to the cabinet for approval, WAM said

The UAE’s economy ministry said earlier on Monday it had increased onion imports with 150,000 kilograms arriving on March 29 and more shipments to follow in the coming days after noticing an increase in prices.