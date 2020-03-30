W.Bengal tries novel way to sell fish amid Covid lock-down

As the lock-down hit the auction and distribution of the non-exemptable source of food in W.Bengal which is fish, the state government is trying new ways of distribution of the highly perishable food item.

West Bengal government on Sunday started selling the staple directly to customers , so as to keep the industry alive and to meet the high demand of the food item, possibly sparking an unjust price hike. The decision was taken after several complaints regarding the steep rise in the price of fishes were made to the office of Fisheries Minister Chandranath Sinha, a fisheries ministry official said.

People living in Kolkata can order fishes such as Catla, Rohu, and Parshe through a mobile app, he added. The fish will also be sold from mobile shops in Vehicles of State fisheries development Corporation.