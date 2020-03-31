Entertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHDH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesIndiaInternationalEntertainment

Backstreet Boys showed us ‘social distancing’ through their popular song. Watch it here !

Mar 31, 2020, 03:48 pm IST
FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA: The Backstreet Boys (L-R: Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean) perform during the FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA, a music event to provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic. The one-hour benefit special will air on Sunday, March 29, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/6:00-7:00 PM PT on FOX, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free. ©2020 Fox Media LLC Cr: FOX

Popular music band Backstreet Boys recently performed a one-hour music set as a part of Fox Star’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America.’ The band performed their chartbuster “I Want It That Way” via a group video chat. The performance was later uploaded by online content creator Austin Kellerman on Twitter.

The concert was performed by the band members, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough, for the relief of the medical frontliners and people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kellerman shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read, “Well done, Backstreet Boys. #iHeartConcertonFox.”

