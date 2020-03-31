Backstreet Boys showed us ‘social distancing’ through their popular song. Watch it here !

Popular music band Backstreet Boys recently performed a one-hour music set as a part of Fox Star’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America.’ The band performed their chartbuster “I Want It That Way” via a group video chat. The performance was later uploaded by online content creator Austin Kellerman on Twitter.

The concert was performed by the band members, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough, for the relief of the medical frontliners and people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kellerman shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read, “Well done, Backstreet Boys. #iHeartConcertonFox.”