Corona Lockdown : Here’s how to recharge your Reliance Jio number via ATM

As announced via its Twitter handle, Reliance Jio now enables Jio phone number recharges through ATM. This seems like yet another way for users to recharge their Jio numbers during Coronavirus lockdown when recharge shops are closed.
For this, Jio has partnered with leading banks such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Jio could be adding more banks for this ability in the future.
Recharge your Jio number at your nearest ATM. #JioTogether#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega #StayHomeStaySafe #StayConnected #JioDigitalLife pic.twitter.com/ztXQ2YaKuc
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 29, 2020
You need to follow these simple steps to recharge your Jio phone number via ATM:
Head to the nearest ATM of any of the aforementioned banks
Insert your ATM card in the machine
Select the Recharge option from the menu
Type in the Jio mobile number you want to recharge
Enter the ATM PIN
Enter the recharge amount
Once done, select the Confirm option
Following this, a recharge confirmation message will be displayed on the ATM screen, the amount will get deducted from your bank account, and a message will be received on the Jio number
