Coronavirus : Actress Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas donate to PM Modi’s CARES Fund

Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have joined the list of celebrities who have donated to PM Modi’s CARES Fund. The actress on Tuesday took to her social media to share that the couple has donated to a number of charities. She also lauded them for working for the help of the needy during this dark time. The charities in which PeeCee donated includes UNICEF, Goonj, Feeding America, Doctors Without Borders, Ni Kid Hungry, IAHV, Give India, Friends of Aseema and PM Modi’s CARES Fund.

Sharing photos of each of the charitable funds, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry.” She also thanked them for their work and wrote, “Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories…no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020