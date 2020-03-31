Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents

Government has extended the validity period of all expired motor vehicle related documents including driving licenses, permits, fitness certificate and registration, since February 1, to June 30.

In an advisory to all states and Union territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, according to the advisory.

It requested all states to “treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020.”

The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.