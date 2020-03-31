Coronavirus Lockdown : Indian superhero Shaktimaan set to return on Doordarshan

Doordarshan is all set to re-telecast episodes of India’s superhero Shaktimaan in the wake of the nationwide lockdown featuring Mukesh Khanna in the lead role. The episodes will be one hour long and will be aired at 1 p.m. daily on the DD National Network from the month of April.

Earlier, episodes of the Ramayana and Mahabharata had also started airing to provide people locked up in their homes with some quality wholesome entertainment amidst the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The serials based on the great Hindu epics had enjoyed great popularity when they had been aired for the first time. The first episode of the Ramayana had crashed the Doordarshan website on its first day.