Coronavirus : Sania Mirza raises Rs 1.25 crore, provides food to families in need

Mar 31, 2020, 06:43 am IST
Sania Mirza has raised Rs 1.25 crore to help people as India continues its fight against coronavirus. “The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together @youthfeedindia @safaindia,” the Tennis player wrote on Twitter. Various athletes have come forward and made their contributions to help the country battle against COVID-19.

