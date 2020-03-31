COVID 19: China reports new cases and 1 death

China has reported 48 new confirmed imported cases of the novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality from the virus-hit Hubei province, informed the health officials today.

China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the COVID-19 were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

But at the same time, 48 new confirmed imported cases were reported taking their total 771 and one death was from the virus-hit Hubei Province, it said.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 81,518 as of Monday, which included 3,305 people who died of the of disease, 2,161 patients still undergoing treatment and 76,052 patients discharged after recovery, it said.

The NHC said 183 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

By Monday, 682 confirmed cases, including four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong, 39 confirmed cases in Macao and 306 in Taiwan, including five deaths, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile as coronavirus abated in the country, China, which came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak for over two months, cut the Reverse Repo Rate by 20 basis points on Monday to facilitate more lending as the world’s second-largest economy ramped up the manufacturing sector to almost 100 per cent of its capacity to make up for big losses.