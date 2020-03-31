Covid-19: Dubai authority waives fees for this facility

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a fees waiver for a facility in the emirate. The RTA has announced that the paid and multi-storey parking in Dubai will be free of charge for two weeks from Tuesday, 31 March up to Monday 13 April 2020.

The decision was taken by RTA is in line with the national disinfection programme of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior and to support the public during the coronavirus outbreak.

It also supports the government’s remote work initiative and its directives to citizens and residents to stay in their home.