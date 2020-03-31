COVID 19: F1 to help combat the virus by this way

Seven out of 10 Formula One teams have now joined forces with leading aerospace and engineering companies to speed up the production of ventilators. Mercedes on the other hand as also worked with the medics and academics to produce an alternative breathing system.

Normally obsessed with improving the performance of cars that race at more than 200 miles per hour, the teams are now stripping back life-saving devices and using computer simulation to test whether more simplified models can be mass produced.

The seven have bases in the “Motorsport Valley” area around Silverstone, a one-time World War Two airfield that switched, along with its neighbouring engineers, into racing to host the first world championship grand prix in 1950.

“F1 teams are used to operating at pace, they move quickly, within a safety remit, and have the capacity and the capability to work on both the R&D and the assembly,” one person familiar with the setup said.