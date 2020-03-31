Covid-19: These metro stations in Dubai will be closed

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that three metro stations in Dubai will be closed temporarily. The metro stations in Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square on the green line will be closed for two weeks from Tuesday.

Earlier, Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced increased restrictions on movement in the Al Ras area of Dubai for two weeks from Tuesday. This was announced to facilitate enhanced sterilisation procedures.

Dubai police informed that the Dubai Health Authority teams will provide all essential supplies to the residents of the area during the two-week period.