COVID 19: This bollywood actor is disturbing food for the needy; See the video here

Bollywood actor, Ali Fazal went out to the streets of Mumbai to distribute food to the needy at the times of COVID 19 outbreak.

Ali called up a friend from the DC universe (read Batman), wore a mask and set out to help those in need. The Fukrey actor wore Batman’s mask as he went to help people out. The only thing missing was a Batmobile. Ali could be seen driving his car as the song Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi from the 1994 film Vijaypath plays in the backdrop. Ali Fazal’s girlfriend Richa Chadha wrote “Hahahha” in the comments section.

Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Ali Fazal wrote: “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa…… Couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to Vile Parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there? Keep doing the work. Chhota bada doesn’t matter.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who were supposed to get married in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the COVID – 19 pandemic. The actors’ spokesperson told news agency PTI