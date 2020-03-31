‘Elephant in the room’! N.Korea unveils its new Multi launch Rocket system

Keeping its track of standing out, the Kim Jong Un regime unveiled its new Multi-launch rocket launching system.

N.Korea’s action again surprised the world as the whole humanity joined hands to fight the biggest pandemic referred by the WHO as the ‘enemy of humanity’.The North Korean military tested the new MLRS on March 29th. According to the South Korean side, two missiles flew 230 kilometers.

System characteristics are not known for certain. Presumably, this is a 600 mm MLRS with a maximum firing range of about 400 kilometers.