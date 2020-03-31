Group wielding sticks turn to self-proclaimed vigilantes on the streets

India on its seventh day of total lock-down has made strict its social distancing policies. In several federal states, the lock-down maneuvers are highly elevated with the Tamil Nadu government declaring a buffer zone of 3 km from the venue of a quarantined home, where a Covid patient is kept in isolation.

In some cities, a group, who took up the duty to enforce the strict quarantine call of PM, took to the streets wielding lathis attacking all those who verged to grocery shops to buy essential supplies. These self-proclaimed vigilantes stopped random people for questioning and even thrash them if the replies were not satisfactory to them. However, these men had to flee from the spot after “real” police officers intercepted to put a stop for lathi vigilantes.

The lathi vigilantism is especially taking advantage of Police officers in civil clothes enforcing law, which creates confusion among people.