” Have never seen such a dedicated actress in Malayalam industry”: Malayalam filmmaker praises Sunny Leone

A Malayalam film maker has come forward with ending praises for Sunny Leone. Santhosh Nair, the director of the Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’, has praised the Bollywood actress for her dedication.

Santhosh Nair praised Sunny Leone in an interview given to Times of India. He said that Sunny is very particular and punctual about time. Initially, the team had shot for only 8 hours a day. Sunny, who had allotted 12 hours of call sheet for a day, even enquired why they weren’t shooting for long periods.

Santhosh admits that he had never seen such a dedicated actress in the industry. According to him, not many artists, especially women in Malayalam cinema would invest so much time or hard work into a project.

Sunny Leone plays the lead role in the film ‘Rangeela. This is the former porn star’s first full-length role in Malayalam although she had earlier appeared in a dance number in ‘Madhura Raja’. The movie is directed by Santhosh Nair of ‘Money Ratnam’ and ‘Sachin’ fame.