Noguchi -the first non-US astronaut to fly to ISS on Space X ship

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi is the first foreigner delegated to the crew of Elon Musk’s new American manned SpaceX Crew Dragon, which will go to the International space station, the Japanese counterpart of NASA, JAXA reported.

“JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, who is currently preparing and training for an expedition to the ISS, will begin training to participate in The first full – time flight of the SpaceX-developed Crew Dragon spacecraft,” a statement on the JAXA website said.

Noguchi will be accompanied by NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The timing of Noguchi’s flight has not yet been determined.