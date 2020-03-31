SC on migrants: Panic will destroy more lives than virus

Observing that “panic will destroy more lives than the virus”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday has asked the central government to provide counselling to migrants, who have hit the roads to return to their native villages amid the coronavirus lockdown, and rope in community leaders of all faiths to calm them down.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who is hearing the matter via video conference, told the Centre to ensure that migrants moved to shelter homes were provided food, nourishment, and medical aid. He also directed that authorities should also follow up on the people who have been identified and quarantined.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to set up a portal within 24 hours for the dissemination of real-time information on the coronavirus pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.