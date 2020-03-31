Sensex, Nifty spears in early trading hours

Domestic markets shot up over 800 points in the opening hours today led by gains in the heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Infosys amid recovery in global equities.

Tata Steel, HDFC, Axis Bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, ONGC, ITC, HCL Tech and Titan rallied up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank plunged up to 15 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Maruti were also among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 1,375.27 points or 4.61 per cent lower at 28,440.32, and the broader Nifty fell 379.15 points, or 4.38 per cent, to close at 8,281.10.

Stocks in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were also trading significantly higher.

Benchmark exchanges on Wall Street rallied over 3 per cent in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 10 paise to 75.48 against the US dollar in morning trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.16 per cent to $26.99 per barrel.