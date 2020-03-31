Sex and COVID-19 : Dos and dont’s during lockdown

Sexual transmission is not the same as contracting the virus from your sexual partner. You can easily contract the virus from an infected sexual partner by activities like kissing — just not through sexual transmission. That term is defined as transmission through sexual contact and fluids including vaginal, oral and anal sex.

Christian Lindmeier, a spokesperson for WHO — the World Health Organization — told the New York Times that coronaviruses are not typically sexually transmitted. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are seven types of coronaviruses, all of which typically affect the respiratory tract in humans.

Other infectious disease experts support these observations. But the coronavirus may not be limited to the respiratory tract. There is some evidence that it has been found in the feces of infected patients, although the CDC expects the risk of transmission is low.