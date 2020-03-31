Tableeghi Jamaat member stabs policemen to escape from quarantine

A member of Tableeghi Jamaat who was kept under quarantine stabbed with a knife a policemen in a bid to escape from quarantine. The shocking incident took place in Pakistan, reported Swarjya.

As per Pakistani daily Dawn, several Tableeghi Jamaat members were kept under quarantine by the local administration of Layyah district. The local Markaz was declared as a quarantine centre for 235 people.

But many people had escaped from here. Mohammad Ashraf Maakhi, the policemen reached the spot to investigate this and at that time a Tableeghi Jamaat member stabbed him with a knife and escaped. The condition of the cop is said to be stable. The accused were arrested later from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per reports,at least 27 out of 25 members of the Jamaat screened at Tableeghi Markaz in Raiwind area tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.