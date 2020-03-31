The possible schedule of IPL revealed by BCCI official

A top official of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that the top body of Indian cricket is looking to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October-November this year. The 13th season of IPL was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The official also explained that this will be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the men’s T20 World Cup that is to be held later in the year. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

“So, if the ICC does go ahead and decides to postpone the T20 World Cup due to the current scenario, then we can look at the October-November window because even if a six-month border close down is ordered by every country from say now, it ends by the start of October. But again, for that, the spread of the coronavirus needs to be stopped and things must come under control. In short, there will have to be a lot of maths,” the BCCI official said.