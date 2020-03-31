This award winning actor will play main antagonist in Nivin Pauly’s ‘Thuramukham’

The Malayalam film ‘Thuramukham’ directed by Rajeev Ravi is one of the much anticipated film by film lovers. The film has Nivin pauly in the lading role. The film also has a star-studded cast like Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith, Sudev Nair and Manikandan R Achari.

Now it is confirmed that the state award winning actor Sudev Nair will be playing the main villain in the film. Sudev Nair is noted for his roles in films like ‘Anarkali’, ‘Ezra’, ‘Mamangam’ etc. This is his third film with Nivin Pauly after ‘Mikhael’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunnni’.

‘Thuramukham is centered around a harbour and the lives of coastal people. The story is set in the Cochin harbour in the 1950s. It is based on the historic protests against the inhuman ‘chappa’ system, that existed during the 50s wherein copper coins were thrown at waiting workers in a primitive ‘work guarantee’ scheme, which had resulted in police firing and killing of three workers in Mattancherry.

KM Chidambaran had earlier written a play named ‘Thuramukham’. The playwright’s son, Gopan Chidambaram, the co-writer of ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’, has penned the screenplay.