UAE President issues new law: Violators will be fined 5 million dirham

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE has approved a new law on food security in the country. The new Federal Law No. 3 of 2020 is aimed at organizing the food supplies in the event of crises, emergencies and disasters, as well as achieving food sustainability.

The law lays doen various penalties for violators from Dh 500,000 to Dh5,000,000. In the case of repeated violations, penalties prescribed for the crimes stipulated in this law will be doubled. The law, specifies the powers of the Ministry of Economy to implement the provisions of the law.

The ministry also has jurisdiction to prepare reports, studies, statistics and the economic evaluation of the food commodities, estimate the volume of consumption, determine the surplus and deficit, prepare databases on the production and availability of food commodities in the country and countries of origin.

The ministry will then follow-up with suppliers, in addition to coordinating and implementing sustainability and safety policies for the strategic stock of food commodities, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the competent authority, to achieve a safe strategic stock of food commodities.