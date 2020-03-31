Yash Johar says one man can stop Coronavirus

Yash Johar the son of famed Bollywood director and TV personality Karan Johar had made a prophecy about Coronavirus.On Sunday, Karan shared a video of his son Yash, saying what he thinks could only save the world from the virus.

In the video, Karan asked his son,” who can take away the virus from the world “. Without thinking twice Yash replied veteran actor ‘Amitabh Bachan’.Swept away by the answer Karan Johar then asked his son he will call Amitabh and request him to deal with Coronavirus. With this the cute Yash was seen scooting to his room saying “Amitabh Bachan not coming to my room”, leaving us to wonder who is the real villain to Amitabh Bachan.

Watch the adorable video :