Actor Prithviraj and Team stranded in Jordan,seeks centre’s help to return

According to latest report, the shoot of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming big-budget flick Aadujeevitham has been suspended due to novel coronavirus outbreak. Actor Prithviraj and team Aadujeevitham were currently in Jordan’s Wadi Rum to film the remaining portions.

Director Blessy has written to the Film Chamber requesting help to rescue their 58 member team from Jordan. And in response, the Film Chamber has intimated the Chief Minister’s office about the same.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan directed the NORKA Principal Secretary to notify the Indian embassy at Jordan about the situation. The embassy had then contacted the filmmakers and enquired about the well being of the crew. The team had decided to stay on for the shoot then.

Initially, Blessy had said the team will likely shoot in the region till April 10 and will return only after that. But then, Dr Thalib Al Balushi, the Omani actor who essays a pivotal role in Aadujeevitham, was quarantined in Jordan along with his translator and another actor from UAE.The actors and translator are quarantined, as Jordan Government has decided to isolate the foreigners who land in the country for the next 14 days, as a part of the preventive measures.