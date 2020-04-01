Australian cricketer Shane Warne picks best Indian team that he played against

The former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has picked his all-time India XI that he played against. The Australian spinner has named Sourav Ganguly as the captain of his side.

The Australian spinner has nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career.

Warne picked Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the openers of his side.He picked Rahul Dravid as the team’s number 3.

“I had to pick Navjot Singh Sidhu because he was the best player against spin I have ever played against, all the other spinners I have played with, they have also told me that Siddhu was brilliant against them,” Warne said on Instagram LIVE.

“Have said so much about Sachin, there is nothing more to say. He was just a great player, he is number 4,” leggie said. “I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why VVS Laxman missed out,” he added.

Warne’s greatest Indian XI: Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly (c), Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Nayan Mongia, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath