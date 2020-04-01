Coronavirus Lockdown: ‘God is the Big Boss right now’, says Bollywood superstar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has compared the 21-day lockdown in the country with the television reality show Big Boss. The actor has said that the actual ‘Big Boss God’ wants us all to stay at home.

The actor who is staying at home also has revealed that he is working from home and taking the help of video calls for script reading sessions with writers and directors.

“It is essential that we stay at home. I spend some time making short videos that I upload on social media. Just before you called, I was on a video call with my director and writer and we were reading entire script on video calls. I don’t call anyone, no one can come and should come given the outbreak”, said Akshay Kumar in an interview on Home Talkies segment on Radio Nasha.

“The discussion that happens during a personal meeting can never happen over video calls but we must best use of technology. Have you watched that game, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss? I feel God is Bigg Boss right now he wants us all to stay inside our houses. The winner is that person who will stay at home. Spend time with your wife and kids, stay hygienic. I can only say that stay at home and pay attention to your health. People can neglect health at such times,” he added.