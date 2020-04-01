Coronavirus : Ministry of AYUSH introduces measures to increase immunity during lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1397, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Tuesday evening. According to data released by the ministry, the country saw 146 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours – a sharp fall from 227 COVID-19 cases that were reported on Monday.

There is total lock down in India amid the threat of coronavirus epidemic and new cases are coming up everyday. Immunity plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. We all know that prevention is better than cure.While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times.

Ayurveda, being the science of life, propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining healthy and happy living. Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of “Dinacharya” – daily regimes and “Ritucharya” – seasonal regimes to maintain healthy life. It is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasized across Ayurveda’s classical scriptures.

Ministry of AYUSH recommends the following self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

General Measures

Drink warm water throughout the day.

Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH (#YOGAatHome #StayHome #StaySafe)

Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar free Chyavanprash.

Drink herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) – once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

Golden Milk- Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk – once or twice a day.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

Nasal application – Apply sesame oil / coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening.

Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

During dry cough / sore throat

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar / honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

The above measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual’s convenience. These measures are recommended by following eminent Vaidyas from across the Country as they may possibly boost an individual’s immunity against infections: Padma ShriVaidya P R Krishnakumar, Coimbatore, Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna, Delhi, Vaidya P M Varier, Kottakkal, Vaidya Jayant Devpujari, Nagpur, Vaidya Vinay Velankar, Thane, Vaidya B S Prasad, Belgaum, Padma Shri Vaidya Gurdeep Singh, Jamnagar, Acharya Balkrishnaji, Haridwar, Vaidya M S Baghel, Jaipur, Vaidya R B Dwivedi, Hardoi UP, Vaidya K N Dwivedi, Varanasi, Vaidya Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh, Vaidya Abichal Chattopadhyay, Kolkata, Vaidya Tanuja Nesari, Delhi, Vaidya Sanjeev Sharma, Jaipur, Vaidya Anup Thakar, Jamnagar