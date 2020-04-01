Coronavirus : Sheikh Mohammed shares a strong message amid COVID19 outbreak

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday chaired a video meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of UAE ambassadors to review the country’s diplomatic missions overseas amid the ongoing global efforts to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the precautionary measures taken by the country’s embassies and consulates worldwide to ensure safety of citizens in host countries and facilitate communication channels to meet their needs during their stay out of the country.

He also followed up on the role of UAE’s diplomatic missions in providing the necessary support to global communities, reflecting the UAE’s humanitarian approach of aiding people across the world irrespective of race, colour, religion or political stance.

He praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s operational efforts that supervised and ensured communication with citizens overseas and coordinated their safe return back to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “We appreciate the efforts of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and our diplomats overseas. Our message to the world, through our ambassadors, is that we support any common global efforts to alleviate the pandemic’s health and economic impact on humanity.”

“Our message to the international community: we are stronger when we are united. After this pandemic, the world will need a different kind of advanced and quick international cooperation systems,” he added.

Praising the efforts of UAE envoys, he said, “We are proud of our diplomats who showed exceptional efficiency, and we urge them to take care of themselves, their families and work teams across the world.”

He added, “The proactive and quick measures taken by Sheikh Abdullah and our ambassadors demonstrated our readiness for any circumstances,” noting that, “The UAE works as one team locally and abroad, and our citizens remain our top priority wherever they are. The crisis showed the competence and potential of our citizens.”