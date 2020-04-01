Covid-19: Cricketer says Coronavirus will leave more people bankrupt than dead

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has said that the Covid-19 pandemic will leave more people bankrupt than dead. The former pacer expressed his opinion on his social media handle.

“This Corona virus pandemic is going to leave more people bankrupt than dead,” Akhtar tweeted. The former Pakistani cricketer has been expressing his opinion on the coronavirus outbreak continuously.

Earlier in one of the videos, he asked people in Pakistan to stop eating junk food and adapt good eating habits. In the same video, he criticized “internet doctors” for spreading misinformation.

In another video, Akhtar slammed Pakistani people for not understanding the gravity of coronavirus pandemic and treating it as ‘holiday or picnic’ time. He also released a video in which he took a dig at China and appealed to them to endorse a healthy lifestyle.