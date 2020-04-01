Covid-19: Free taxi service announced in UAE: Details inside

A free taxi service was announced in UAE. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced this.

The taxi service is offered for free to support retail outlets to deliver the home deliveries. As order for home deliveries has increased, the retail outlets were not able to fulfill it using their own vehicles. The service in the wake of the Covid-19 coronavirus impact is free and no taxi bill will be charged from the customers either.

“The initiative is concerned with providing a delivery services to the public by making the taxis available to all sales outlets within Abu Dhabi,”ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport said.

All retail outlets can use Abu Dhabi Taxi app to benefit from this service by registering on 600535353.